MINISTER WILCHCOMBE ENJOYS BIRTHDAY WITH TOURISM STAFF

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 6:21PM
Minister of Tourism the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe celebrated his birthday last Monday with his members of his staff. Minister Wilchcombe is pictured cutting the cake, while next to him are Permanent Secretary Harrison Thompson and Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrilu, among other senior management. Minister Wilchcombe is also pictured being serenaded during the festivities. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)
