MINISTER WELLS TOUTS FOOD SECURITY AT WORLD FOOD DAY 2017 SHOWCASE

Dozens of local school students attended ‘World Food Day 2017’ on Monday to draw awareness and support all segments of the Agriculture and Marine Resources economic sector. The showcase, under the theme, "Change the Future of Migration. Invest in Food Security and Rural Development," advocated expanding the industry, and also encouraged Bahamians to buy homegrown foods. Said Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, the Hon. Renward Wells: "Today, The Bahamas joins in the global celebration of World Food Day. By our theme, we have been challenged to think about how the large movements of people present complex challenges that lead to hunger, malnutrition and poverty." Minister Wells looked around the crowd of students, gathered at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium in the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, and gave brief remarks about the importance of food security. He asked the students to ponder on a few questions.

"As we think on these things, try to answer these questions: Why do people leave home? Why do they leave the place of their birth, many times leaving loved ones and going to pursue the unknown? For us, in The Bahamas, we see so many peoples of other nations and cultures coming here. Why do they come?" said Minister Wells. "When we look to writings even from ancient times, they give evidence that people have always been busy moving into strange lands. This is nothing new. This desire to move is born of the need to be happy and the natural wish to find a better way of life."

Minister Wells drew a picture of how the human condition can shape immigration and emigration decisions and events through no fault of any one person. He added that the irony is "the world produces enough food for 10 billion people — yet, the challenge of hunger persists. "Massive numbers of people around the world have been forced to leave their homes due to persecution, violence, natural disasters, and the scourge of poverty. The irony, though, is that moving is not always an option for poor people. They are, for the most part, unable to choose migration because they cannot afford it," said Minister Wells. "No matter where we find ourselves living, globally, as a people, we must do better. Although a world without hunger may sound impossible, there are 72 out of the 129 countries monitored by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) that were able, by 2015, to achieve the target of reducing the proportion of people who suffered from hunger by 50 percent." Minister Wells offered a few solutions to curb our vulnerability to hunger and starvation. "The recent hurricanes have demonstrated how vulnerable we all are in terms of food insecurity. Entire populations of islands were moved to New Providence and had to depend on others to provide food. While The Bahamas has a negligible challenge with hunger, it is not because we are capable of feeding ourselves; and that is very dangerous," said Minister Wells. "I am of the view that food security and food safety are matters of ‘national security’ and ‘national safety’. That is why my Ministry’s vision incorporates placing The Bahamas in a position to produce a regular supply of homegrown and home-raised food to feed ourselves at stable prices. Recognizing that food security is critical to our sovereignty, I urge citizens, to work together to embrace entrepreneurial ventures in farming, fisheries, fish and shellfish farming."

Minister Wells appealed to the curiosity of the students listening to him to heed his words of advice about the future of Bahamian food security where they are most needed to fill that employment void. "Boys and girls, fishing and farming is hard work; but, my grandmother always said that hard work will not kill you. The sector is not limited to menial work either. We need smart people in the sector. New and emerging professions have caused people to make good money and become professionals in their own right," said Minister Wells. He read off a list of possible careers in the sector that are most needed: Agricultural Engineering, Food Science, Agricultural Inspection and Management, Agronomists, Large Scale Fishing, Fish and Shellfish Farming, Seafood Processing and Seafood Marketing, just to name a few. "There are so many other areas that you can study toward; but, while you are in school, you must study hard so that you get good grades, especially in sciences -- Math, Biology, General Science, Chemistry, etc.," said Minister Wells. "Government is doing more to assist people who choose professions to grow food, harvest or grow fish and shellfish and raise livestock and chickens. We want to see more livestock and poultry production and food processing, particularly in our Family Islands, and we will do what we can to assist."

Minister Wells concluded by encouraging the students to become entrepreneurs and create ways in the agriculture and marine resources industry to make their own income and pave their own destiny. He said the government would support those who have proven they are trying. "Learn how to make business plans. That is important for a start. You are not too young to think about these things. Discuss them with your parents so that they know your interest and do all that they can to help you to build our Bahamas. This is all that we have," said Minister Wells. "With you in mind, I want to rebuild and repair the agriculture infrastructure, invest in replanting and restocking small farmers’ crops and livestock production. I encourage each of you to carve out a spot for planting – in your backyard, on your porch, in pots around the home, on the kitchen counter. Anywhere! No matter how small! Just get started! Together, we can do it!"