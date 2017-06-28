MINISTER SYMONETTE ADDRESSED AGM OF AIBT

By ZNS News, Jun 28 2017 8:59PM
Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration the Hon. Brent Symonette addressed the Annual General Meeting of the Association of International Banks and Trust Companies in The Bahamas (AIBT), June 22, at Luciano's of Chicago. Minister Symonette is pictured with financial services executives as well as student interns.
