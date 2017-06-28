Marco's-BSD-Summer-ExplosionZNS Story Ad
tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

  • MINISTER SYMONETTE ADDRESSED AGM OF AIBT

    By ZNS News, Jun 28 2017 8:59PM

    Minister of Financial Services, Trade & Industry and Immigration the Hon. Brent Symonette addressed the Annual General Meeting of the Association of International Banks and Trust Companies in The Bahamas (AIBT), June 22, at Luciano's of Chicago. Minister Symonette is pictured with financial services executives as well as student interns.

    0 Comments

cbu

SOCIAL

facebook-icon
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

The Youth Zone

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player