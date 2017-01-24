MINISTER OF TRANSPORT REFUTES TRIBUNE’S ARTICLE ON FLYOVER FEES

Minister of Transport and Aviation, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin says that an article that appeared in the The Tribune daily newspaper is false. The Minister invited the media to a press conference on Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Ministry’s offices to refute the article, which she deemed “a complete and perverse misrepresentation of the facts.”

The article was titled ‘Hundred of Millions in Flyover Fees Lost by PLP,’ and was featured in The Tribune on Monday. The Minister said that article was in line with the ‘fake news’ phenomenon, currently plaguing the country.

“The facts related to the Bahamas Flight Information Region and over-flight fees are clear,” said Minister Hanna-Martin. “The Progressive Liberal Party has been the only government which has assiduously pursued the realization of the sovereign air space of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and the payment of over-flight fees for the Bahamian people.”

The Minister said that the government has been in negotiations with the United States government since the PLP was last in power in 2006. She said, therefore, The Tribune’s reporting that discussions were initiated in 2014 is false.

She said that the discussions with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) were stalled after the Christie administration lost at the polls. Discussions recommenced in 2012.

“I wish to assure the Bahamian people that as long as I am in in a position to do so, I will fearlessly and without compromise pursue the interests of the Bahamian people, and in that regard I expect to make a further announcement in the upcoming weeks as negotiations continue on the terms of the management of The Bahamas’ airspace by the FAA, the delineation of the FIR (Flight Information Region), and arrangements for collections of fees from users of The Bahamas’ airspace.”