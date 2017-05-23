MINISTER OF TRANSPORT OPENS OIL SPILL PREPAREDNESS AND MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP

Minister of Transport and Local Government, the Hon. Frankie Campbell welcomed delegates for an Oil Spill workshop on Sunday, May 21. The event was held at SuperClubs Breezes on West Bay Street. The event is sponsored by the Government of Malaysia and entitled ‘Sub-regional Level III Workshop on Oil Spill Preparedness and The International Maritime Organization’s Guidance on the Implementation of an Incident Management System.” After extending a warm welcome to delegates, Mr. Campbell asked officials to convey the government’s appreciation to the Prime Minister of Malaysia and to the Minister of Transport for agreeing to co-host the workshop.“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and The Regional Marine Pollution Emergency, Information and Training Center Wider Caribbean (RAC/REMPEITC-Caribe) for the work the organizations have done over the years in promoting the protection of the marine environment,” said Mr. Campbell. “All of the countries in the region greatly appreciate the efforts undertaken to promote sustainable development in the wider Caribbean.”

He said that the maritime industry is ‘critical’ to the global economy, as over 90% of goods are transported by sea. In the case of The Bahamas, Mr. Campbell said that the maritime industry is ‘particularly critical’ to The Bahamas, especially given that the country is an archipelago, and the islands of The Bahamas are sustained by the weekly arrival of ships transporting goods and people. “It is certainly the case that both the aviation and maritime sectors are essential engine drivers of our economy,” he said. “In the maritime sector, the Bahamian brand is supported by a successful ship registry, active cruise ports, a lucrative fishing industry, steady yacht calls, busy container ports and many industrial operations. He said that this workshop on the Incident Command System and Oil Spill Preparedness would ‘greatly’ assist both The Bahamas and regional partners in developing policies and procedures, which protect and preserve the marine environment. “This workshop constitutes a follow up to the recent Regional Workshop in December 2016, at which time each participating country’s national oil spill plan was assessed,” said Minister Campbell.