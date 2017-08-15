MINISTER OF TRANSPORT AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT VISITS THE INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION IN THE UK

The Honourable Frankie Campbell, M. P., Minister of Transport and Local Government of The Bahamas, paid a courtesy call on the H. E. Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), on Friday 14th July, 2017 at the IMO Headquarters in London, United Kingdom. The Minister was accompanied by H. E. Eldred E. Bethel, High Commissioner and Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the IMO, Mr. Don Saunders, M. P., Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Commodore Davy Rolle, CEO and Managing Director of The Bahamas Maritime Authority and Mr. Bernis Pinder, Maritime Liaison, Bahamas High Commission, London.

During the Courtesy Call the Secretary-General congratulated Minister Campbell on his appointment as Minister of Transport and Local Government. The Minister provided the Secretary-General with an update on the work his Ministry is undertaking, the Maritime Cadets programme for High School students between grades 10-12, and the LJM Maritime Academy. The Bahamas is currently seeking re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization under category C. The Bahamas is the sixth largest contributor to the IMO budget. The Bahamas remains the flag of choice for passenger ships. The HARMONY OF THE SEAS, the world’s largest passenger ship, is registered with The Bahamas. The Minister was in London to participate in the 44th Anniversary of independence events hosted by the High Commissioner and to assist with the campaign for re-election to the IMO Council.