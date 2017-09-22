MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY ADDRESSES CRIME IN PARLIAMENT

Minister of National Security Hon Marvin Dames revealed the latest crime figures in parliament that show murders are up by 41 percent so far for the year, police also reported an increase in attempted robbery and attempted rape. However, attempted murder, rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, robbery and armed robbery is down. The National Security Minister described murder as the national barometer on crime. He also listed motives for murder during a 2010-2015 study that showed out of the 719 murders examined, nearly 50 percent involved conflicts and retaliation killings. More specifically he said these crimes involved an ongoing feud between gang members.

The National Security Minister also pointed out that firearms play a significant role in fighting the crime war, particularly when it comes to murder. Regarding the electronic monitoring program, Minster Dames declared in his national communication on crime that the Bahamas is probably the only country that places ankle bracelets on persons charged with murder and other serious offenses.

While maintaining the government's zero tolerance to crime, Minister Dames revealed details of the Royal Bahamas Police Force's new gang and guns unit. Minister Dames' national communication on crime also focused on new technological crime-fighting initiatives, development of human resources, conducting an audit, enhancing the police command and implementing a new national neighborhood watch and community empowerment council.