  • MINISTER OF LABOUR MEETS WITH EXECUTIVES OF THE BAHAMAS FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD AND THE ASSOCIATION OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS AND TRUSTS’

    By ZNS News, Oct 16 2017 6:55PM

    The advancement of Bahamians to high paying jobs in the financial services sector and the enhanced regulation of the financial services industry were some of the matters which the Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion Foulkes called for as he spoke with executives of The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) and the Association of International Banks and Trusts (AIBT) on Thursday, 5 October

    2017. The Bahamas Financial Services Board executives were led by Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Board, Ms. Tanya McCartney and Mr. Bruno Roberts, Co-Chairman of the Association of International Banks and Trusts along with Ms. Antoinette Russell, Director of Credit Suisse Trust and BFS Board member.

