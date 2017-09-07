MINISTER OF LABOUR MEETS WITH B.T.V.I EXECUTIVES

The President of The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Dr. Robert W. Robertson and the senior executive team recently paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion Foulkes. Minister Foulkes. Dr. Robertson and executives discussed various training programmes being offered by BTVI and courses being considered for BTVI students in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Pictured from left to right are Shavonne Symonette, Administration Officer Ministry of Labour; Alicia Thompson, Associate Vice-President of Fund Development at BTVI; Minister Foulkes; Dr. Robertson; Raquel Bethel, Dean of Students at BTVI; Alexander Darville, Dean of Construction at BTVI and Morgan Graham, Assistant Director of Labour, Ministry of Labour. (Photo/Courtesy, Ministry of Labour)