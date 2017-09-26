MINISTER OF LABOUR DISCUSSES PLANS TO REVITALIZE GRAND BAHAMA WITH CUHSAW UNION EXECUTIVES’

Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion Foulkes, met with executives of the Commonwealth Union of Hotel Services and Allied Workers (CUHSAW) on Saturday in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The CUHSAW represents the line staff workers at the Grand Lucayan Hotels. Minister Foulkes briefed the executives on the current efforts being made by the government to revitalize the Grand Lucayan Hotels. Pictured seated: Tyrone Gibson, Deputy Director of Labour, Michelle Dorsett, President of CUHSAW, and Minister Foulkes.

Pictured standing left to right: Tyrone Johnson, Chief Shop Steward; Natasha Bullard Hamilton, Labour Officer; Kenra Kemp, Second Vice President; Theresa Demeritte, Trustee; Cordell Munnings, Chief Shop Steward; Alice McGregor, Executive Member and Peter Allen, member.