MINISTER GRAY SUPPORTS YOUTH SAILING WITH SIR DURWARD KNOWLES NATIONAL JUNIOR SAILING REGATTA

Over 100 young sailors will be participating in this year's annual Sir Durward Knowles National Junior Sailing Regatta, from Andros, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Exuma, Long Island, Eleuthera and New Providence, April 20-22, in fierce and friendly competition featuring "E" Class sloop sailing and Olympic style sailing in sunfish, optimists and lasers. Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources the Hon. V. Alfred Gray, along with Permanent Secretary Rena Glinton, on Monday in a press conference affirmed the government’s commitment to developing youth sailing. This year's event will be held at Montagu Bay with Opening Ceremony on Thursday evening, Sailing Competition all day Friday, and Closing and Presentation Ceremony on Saturday.

The $80,000 continuity investment in this event is to encourage the sloop sailing tradition with a view of once again entering a team of sailors into the Summer Olympics. A National Junior Sailing Consultant has been engaged to oversee programmes in Government schools and implement a youth sailing summer programme, committing $8,000 annual contribution to each sailing club. Coordinating the event with the Ministry is the Bahamas Sloop Sailing Association, represented by Stafford Armbrister and Clyde Rolle, as well as Robert Dunkley, Founder of the National Sailing School. The Ministry asks the wider Bahamian public to support the young sailors, stakeholders, and future gatekeepers of our beloved tradition of sloop sailing and help to develop a love for the sport.