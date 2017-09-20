MINISTER FOULKES HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF A BAHAMAS NATIONAL PRODUCTIVITY COUNCIL

“We have a commitment to make The Bahamas a better place to work and live for every Bahamian worker,” said Minister of Labour Senator the Hon. Dion Foulkes while officially opening the National Tripartite Council Productivity Legislation two-day-workshop, September 20, 2017 at the Department of Labour. “That is why the establishment of a Bahamian National Productivity Council is important for the future development of The Bahamas,” said Minister Foulkes.

On behalf of The Government Minister Foulkes thanked the International Labour Organization (ILO) for its commitment over the years. Sponsored by the ILO and the Department of Labour, Minister Foulkes said, it is envisioned that over the two days members of the Tripartite Council and other stakeholders will evaluate the state of productivity in The Bahamas. Additionally, workshop participants are expected to get an overview of the operational aspects of the productivity councils of Barbados and Jamaica in preparation for establishment of regulations, policies and procedures for The Bahamas’ own productivity council, Minister Foulkes said.