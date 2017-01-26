MINISTER DORSETT HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPORTANCE OF ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Environment and Housing Minister the Hon. Kenred Dorsett outlined several initiatives that the Government has implemented during the Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF).

Among the initiatives is the National Energy Policy. “This demonstrated that the legal, financial and political framework put in place is designed to last, not just for the next few years, but reaches out twenty years into the future,” said Minister Dorsett.

“We believe that energy efficiency needs to become a core part of domestic life; business and industry; as well as a central task for the power production and transmission industry. We believe that government has a vital role in ensuring a framework is in place to encourage energy efficiency and the necessary investments into it at every stage of the energy chain.”

He said the framework will boost “home-grown” low carbon technology and energy efficiency, reducing costs over the long-term, and providing lasting relief for “hard-pressed” consumers.

The CSEF is a biennial event of the Caribbean community, held on this occasion at the British Colonial Hilton, January 23-25, 2017.

During the Forum key national, regional and international stakeholders from the public and private sectors “take stock of the present state and realign their future outlook as it relates to the pursuit of a sustainable energy pathway within the region.”

More than 100 delegates from across the region representing ministries of energy, environment, communications, science and technology, natural resources and planning were attending the Forum. This year’s theme being ‘Future Energy, 2027.’

Mr. Dorsett told attendees that improving energy efficiency to meet its commitment contained in its “intended nationally determined contribution” (the phrase that countries are using to describe the climate pledges that they will make ahead of the UN negotiations in Paris later this year) is a high priority for The Bahamas.

He said, “Accordingly, the Government has defined the policy framework for a low carbon development plan through the National Energy Policy, that sets a target to achieve a minimum of 30% renewables in the energy mix by 2030 and will allow for a 10% Residential Energy Self Generation Programme.

“This comprehensive programme of efficiency improvement and energy diversification will allow The Bahamas to provide high-quality, affordable, environmentally-friendly energy and to reduce the amounts of imported oil that the country uses. Energy diversification will involve moving from a high dependence on petroleum to increase the contribution of other sources such as renewable energy from solar and wind.”

He shared a three-pronged approach for The Bahamas:

1. Create and disseminate insightful products that raise awareness of and enhance access to existing support initiatives, tools and resources, including finance;

2. Facilitate technical assistance and capacity building at national, regional and global levels by fostering greater collaboration between environment and development agencies and

3. Facilitate enhanced financial support of existing and new country-specific, bilateral and international NDC support programs.

Minister Dorsett outlined some of the behavioral changes that The Bahamas has already embarked upon on the way towards energy efficiency. They include: general public awareness campaigns, and the opportunity the forum presents to pursue narrow, more thematic articles, calendars, media contests, websites (local, regional and national projects), TV programmes on pilot projects and journalist trainings.

“To address future energy, we see the need to partner with agencies for the creation of ‘green centers’ in municipal offices providing face-to-face advice for visitors around recycling, energy efficiency and biodiversity in general.”

Moreover, he suggested that programmes for example, ‘one-off’ events (e.g. ‘plastic bag amenities’) should be organized to complement the centre’s drive to connect with the public, boost its profile and engender greater interest and increased visitor numbers.

He highlighted that the need for energy efficiency components in public procurement tender documents should be addressed.

This, he said, would ensure that authorities select not only the lowest price in the short term, but also consider the potential long-term energy usage impact of any procurement related to energy.