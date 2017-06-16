MINISTER DAMES COMMENDS POLICE RESERVISTS

The Royal Bahamas Police Reserves have been extremely helpful in supporting the front line operations of the Force, Minister of State the Hon. Marvin Dames said, during his 2017/2018 Budget Contribution in the House of Assembly, on June 12, 2017. He said this dedicated group of volunteers sacrificed time and talents to assist in public safety and nation building. Minister Dames said that on May 29, 2017, he met with the Reservists at Police Headquarters to listen to their concerns, and also shared the government’s anti-crime policies. "Our Government will commence a restructuring exercise with the intent of modernizing the Reserves in such a way that it keeps pace the constantly changing law enforcement profession," he said. "This exercise will involve the review of its establishment, rank structure, eligibility requirements, training and mandate."

In addition, Minister Dames said, his Government will also take a look at some of the outstanding welfare issues that continue to be a concern by that group, with a view of doing whatever the Government can -- within the fiscal parameters -- to bring relief. "I wish to assure the members of the public that in this new era of transparency and greater public sector accountability, many of the provisions of the Police Force Act 2009 will be implemented," Minister Dames said. "In addition to the Commissioner’s Policing Plan, we will ensure that as is required by law, within six months after the end of each year the Commissioner’s Report will be presented to Parliament for all to assess the extent to which the Commissioner’s Policing Plan was carried out."

Minister Dames said that, additionally, internal and external inspections of the Force will be conducted to assess its overall efficiency and effectiveness. He added that the Government would reactivate the Police Complaints Inspectorate to ensure that all complaints made by members of the public are properly investigated. "We shall also, in accordance with the Police Force Act 2009, ensure that all accounts as outlined by the Act are audited and that the audited reports are tabled before this Honourable House," Minister Dames said. "I shall use my authority to make whatever regulations are necessary for carrying out the objectives of the Act, as outlined in Section 125 of the Police Force Act 2009."