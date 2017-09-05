MESSAGE FROM BPL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd.’s (BPL) Board of Directors wishes to advise BPL customers that the company has initiated its emergency response plan in preparation of the approaching storm. BPL’s hurricane preparedness began earlier in the year and included tree trimming exercises and the procurement of critical parts that may be damaged in the event of a storm. As such, spare parts have been distributed in both New Providence & the Family Islands. Additionally, capital projects and maintenance activities during the last twelve months placed a great deal of emphasis on making certain that BPL is better prepared to withstand severe weather and to assist in faster service restoration following a storm.

While much uncertainty remains regarding the exact path of Hurricane Irma, BPL has assembled teams that will be deployed to assist local teams on impacted islands, as well as contacted the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) to secure additional support, if needed.

Following a storm, local teams on affected islands will immediately begin clearing and clean-up work in advance of the additional resources reaching the islands. Moreover, shipping vendors have been secured to transport supplies and other resources; including machinery and vehicles, into any affected island to expedite restoration. BPL officials in New Providence and the Family Islands will continue to closely monitor and prepare for Hurricane Irma. We encourage all customers to pay attention to BPL’s Facebook page as well as local radio and television programming as we will regularly provide periodic updates with respect to the impact of Hurricane Irma on The Bahamas.