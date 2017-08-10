MERITOCRACY AND PERFORMANCE WILL BE TRADEMARKS OF ADMINISTRATION

Meritocracy and performance in the Public Service will be the trademark of the Minnis Administration, Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis said Wednesday. “I intend to be a different Prime Minister,” Dr. Minnis said. “A Civil Servant, whether they are PLP, FNM, DNA or non-affiliated, who intends to be loyal to the government of the day, should be allowed to do their work and receive promotions. “I do not want public officers sidelined or transferred just because they may not be a member of the governing party. Mind you, I will also not tolerate anyone trying to obstruct the government’s agenda because of certain party politics,” Prime Minister Minnis added.

Delivering the opening address at the Parliamentarians and Governance in The Bahamas Seminar (Orientation for Parliamentarians Workshop), Prime Minister Minnis said his Administration will undertake a number of initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Public Service. “Let us continue to improve the standards, measures and processes we utilize to serve the Bahamian people. I have said before and repeat now, we are in an era of transition and transformation. This includes within the public service. “Integrity, ethics and honourable conduct must be our constant companions in the service of our country and our people. “Let me close by thanking the many fine and dedicated public officers who provide an extraordinary service to our country. I deem it a privilege to be Head of Government and a privilege to serve with all of you,” Prime Minister Minnis added.