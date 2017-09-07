MARSHALL ROAD STORM SURGE

The impact of Hurricane Irma wasn't profound here in new providence, but it did bring 3 days of windy overcast weather. Possibly the most notable effect from the storm was the up to 3-foot storm surge generated by the winds and changes in atmospheric pressure. The marshall road area of Southern New Providence was among the areas experiencing some of those rising sea levels. Our news team captured video of the inbound waves, eventually causing minor flooding in the roads and other areas close to the southern shoreline. Now this surge was minor compared to flooding experienced by these residents during Hurricane Matthew last year. The water really only settling in yard spaces very near to the ocean and causing little incovenience to motorist and residents of the area. No damage to property was reported.