MAJOR BLOW TO FISHING INDUSTRY

According to the Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, The Hon. Renward Wells, says 80 million dollars is the Bahamas' annual catch in imports of seafood mainly crawfish, that are exported on the international market. But this dollar amount may not be realized this year he infers as Hurricane Irma, during her passage through the Bahamas, destroyed many of the crawfish traps in its wake. Most of the Great Bahama Bank was affected by Hurricane Irma. A lot of the wooden traps were completely destroyed, condos were turned up so a lot of the fishermen who had their condos in the Southern part of the Bahamas, and the effect on the fishing industry, is perhaps we will see a lot of downturn in the exports that we export out of the country.

Minister Wells refrained from speculating the cost of the anticipated loss ahead of an economic impact assessment that he says is now underway. This fishing period, August to November, is where the fishermen make the vast majority of their money. The grouper season is typically closed from December to February, and what we are looking at doing in conjunction with the NGO's, here in The Bahamas, we have entered into a number of discussions with the NGO's we're looking to perhaps shorten the period for the closed season for grouper to allow the fishermen to fish grouper in December. That decision is not yet been taken, but it is something we are thinking about to ease the burden on the fishing community on the fishermen, to allow them to recoup some of the losses they would have incurred.

From Matthew last year and now Irma, at least in the case of Irma, it did not hit the Central and Northern Bahamas so we don't have the issues that we would have had with Matthew. There was a whole lot of saltwater intrusion, into the farms, into the grounds on the farms in the southern part of New Providence in Andros, in Grand Bahama, throughout the country really; and Irma has done the exact same thing in places like Mayaguana, Inagua and Ragged Island. and you know with saltwater intrusion, with the build-up of the salt in the soil you can't really grow. So many of our farmers are faced with that and the Govt. is looking at mitigating against losses taking place in both the fishing and farming communities. Minister Wells, says he's hoping that those farmers un-affected by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, in places like Abaco, Eleuthera and Cat Island, increase their production to offset the losses being experienced.