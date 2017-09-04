LONG ISLAND MURDER SUSPECT CAUGHT

By ZNS News, Sep 4 2017 9:27PM
Police captured 61-year-old Philip Dean without incident Sunday night after he went on the run following the brutal slaying of his wife and cutlass wielding attack on his mother-in-law in Rose's Long Island early saturday morning. Cleopatra Murphy who is on the ground in Long Island got a first hand account of what happened from the couple's son who confronted his father right after the attack. She spoke with him hours before the arrest.
