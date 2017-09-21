LONG ISLAND M.P ON NEED FOR UPGRADED AIRPORT FACILITY

Member of Parliament for Long Island Adrian Gibson says Long Island needs a new or upgraded airport, that meets international standards. He believes it is past time the island got an airport comparable to some other family island facilities. Gibson says "you look at the terminal building and it's really like it to an old chicken coop. When the planes come down that have to start slamming the break before they hit the ground because the runway is short, the runway is not the best constructed at Deadman's Cay. It is worn out really".

The island's Member of Parliament believes that an Airport that meets international standards is necessary to spur economic development on the island, that he says has been bleeding residents who leave to seek employment. He went on say "to get an upgraded or brand new airport equals immediate economic stimulus, government jobs, spinoff business, we are talking about Long Islanders returning home. So at this point, our lack of an international airport to the standard of an Abaco, we really want an airport to the standard of an Abaco, that has kept us back".

Gibson believes an improved airport would also increase the island's appeal to tourists. "Why can't American Airlines come to Long Island directly or Silver Airways. Many persons complain that to come to Long Island there are so many stops, and also the fact that it's so expensive, but if they can take a direct flight from their original point to this destination, people would be open to it. Gibson says Bahamasair and Southern Air are the only airlines that currently service the island, and he would like to see that change.