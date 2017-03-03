LOCAL GOVERNMENT MINISTER ENCOURAGES ‘OUTSTANDING’ SERVICE FROM DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

The role of officers in Local Government is an important one that should not be overlooked. Speaking to attendees participating in a one-day training seminar hosted by the Department of Local Government, Minister of Financial Services and Local Government, the Hon. Hope Strachan encouraged the officers to do ‘their best’ and urged them to continue to provide the highest level of service to the people they serve.

“Your role in providing assistance to those in need, especially in times of crisis such as the recent hurricanes which have ravaged our country, is especially important,” said Minister Strachan. “It is equally important, however, that that service is provided at the highest level -- not just ‘okay,’ but ‘outstanding,’” she told the employees at a seminar in the Cafeteria of the Ministry of Health, March 3.

Minister Strachan said the training seminar provides a platform to motivate people and also highlights the importance of the services officers provide to the public. She told the participants that it is especially important to serve with excellence, particularly in this ever-changing economic environment.

“In this environment, if we really wish to show our best, we must find the commitment to show our appreciation for what we have. We are truly blessed in this country despite the challenges that we face but we must not take anything for granted,” she said.

The seminar features an address by Clinical Psychologist Dr. Wayne Thompson, as well as presentations, financial advice, group exercises, evaluations, and the issuing of certificates.