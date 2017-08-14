For years now, the Government has been out-sourcing the production of license plates to a United States based company, J.R Wald out of Pensylvania. as of three months ago, this arrangement was disolved and the manufacturing is now being done locally by Bahamians. Officials say " we started at the beginning of May to begin to reproduce, but mainly that was training, so really by June, we stepped in and really began the process of this license plate manufacturing at the prison".

That's right, inmates at the Department of Corrections in Fox Hill, are now producing the country's license plates. Controller of the Road Traffic Department, Mr. Ross Smith says "since June, the inmates have completed close to ten thousand. Bringing it home makes it easier for us in that we don't have to pay and wait very long for it to be done. Training entails everything, from the use of the computer and how things are first entered into the system. Then, there is the actual manufacturing the plate itself and then the embossing of the plate and logging those plates once they are completed to ensure you don't have duplicates anywhere. It's going well, we had to deal with some kinks as would be with any new system, but those are getting less and less as we progress".

Mr Smith says he is optmistic that the skills gained by inmates will help to significantly decrease the recidivism rate upon release. They have what they call inmate industries. this is one of the first industries that has been introduced for inmates so that they develop a skill, so that when they leave they can go out and utilize that skill. It's not just manufacturing plates, it also involves the use of computers. So it's very important that we ensure that these men in particular, are really given some opportunity to examine the skills they have. We want to minimize repeat offenders in this country and the only way we can do it is together, I believe this is the beginning of that.

According to officials the move to diversify the economy could not have come at a better time. They feel it will help to decrease the country's national debt by cutting back on costs while opening up a new sector.