LICENSE PLATE COLLECTION

Road Traffic Officials are once again appealing to those motorists, who have not yet collected their license plates to do so immediately. Controller of the Road Traffic Department, Mr. Ross Smith, tells ZNS News that a significant number of license plates have been ready for collection for sometime now. Despite public notification, Mr. Smith says the collection process continues to be slow. Smith says "Persons who have registered for AJ and AH plates are to be picked up, we are appealing to people who have registered their vehicles to come in immediately and collect their plates. You may get a ticket if you don't so please come out and collect them. The Police has booked quite a number of persons and has brought in people as well, when they find out that they are getting a ticket". From an initial batch of 20 thousand license plates, smith says thousands still remain.

Although license plate pick up has lingered for about two months. the majority of person have responded but there is still a large amount of persons who still has not.