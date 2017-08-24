LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN GOVERNMENT AND GIRL GUIDES ASSOCIATION ENDS 20-YEAR ‘ORDEAL’

Senior officials of the Government of The Bahamas and executives of the Bahamas Girl Guides Association (BGGA) “reached a mutually agreeable conclusion” on the lease of property located at their Fort Charlotte Headquarters, Wednesday, ending a 20-year ordeal. Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis, who led the Government delegation at the Lease Signing, said the Government of The Bahamas will grant all concessions provided by law and public policy to the Association to assist with the construction, and equipping, of the expanded facility. Prime Minister Minnis also promised to review -- at an appropriate time -- the level of subventions provided to the Association.

The lease agreement was signed Wednesday, August 23 (2017), in the Boardroom of the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil V. Wallace-Whitfield Centre by Mrs. Eugenia Cartwright (representing the Government of The Bahamas), and Mrs. Sonia Adderley (representing the Bahamas Girl Guides Association). Prime Minister Minnis was accompanied to the signing by Mr. Jack Thompson, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; His Excellency Joshua Sears, Senior Policy Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister and Mrs. Cartwright who serves as Treasurer of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The BGGA delegation was led by Mrs. Clarice Granger, the longest tenured Chief Commissioner of the BGGA having served in that capacity from 1970-1985. Also in attendance were: Mrs. Sonia Adderley, Chief Commissioner, BGGA; Dr. Gail Saunders, Miss Marjorie Davis, Mrs. Mavis Chea, Mrs. Mena Griffiths, Mrs. Michelle Fields, Mrs. Ruth Bowe-Darville, Mr. Alvan Rolle and Mr. Keith Sands. They were accompanied by a number of Girl Guides, Brownies and Rangers.

Prime Minister Minnis said the agreement was significant as it ended a “longstanding request” from the Bahamas Girl Guides Association. “In reviewing the history of the Association’s application, I note that approval to renew the lease for the Fort Charlotte land was granted, then subsequently revoked on at least two occasions, but be assured there will be no more revoking,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “This was a longstanding request that took over 20 years to fulfill. It took successive governments over two decades to bring this matter to a mutually agreeable conclusion.” Prime Minister Minnis said the Association was offered land on Dolphin Drive in the past, but that it was deemed unsuitable by the Association as there was no access road to the property and that such a move would have separated the Headquarters facilities from its Operations.

Prime Minister Minnis said the expansion of the national headquarters will be one of the most exciting and significant developments in the history of Guiding in The Bahamas. “The signing of this Lease Agreement will remove the frustration and uncertainty which you have experienced over the many years. You will be able to confidently move ahead with your plans,” Prime Minister Minnis told Guiding officials. The Prime Minister, who toured the facility just five days ago, said he is “quite sure” that the entire area will be enhanced and the historic buildings and environs preserved, having reviewed the architectural drawings and touring the site during his visit. “Guiding in The Bahamas has enjoyed a long and rich history having been introduced in 1919,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “The Bahamas Girl Guide Association continues to play an important role in The Bahamas in providing opportunities for the development of girls and young women, in building self-esteem and developing positive attitudes.

“To its credit, Guiding in The Bahamas has produced distinguished female leaders in all professions; women who have made significant contributions to the development of our country. On behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, I salute the many distinguished past leaders of the Association. I applaud you for your valuable contributions to national development.” “The country values the work you do in building good character, self-esteem in girls and young women. I encourage Bahamians to support the Association as benefactors and by encouraging more girls and young women to join your association. “I pay special tribute to Mrs. Clarice Granger for her fortitude and commitment to this project and for her sterling contributions to guiding in The Bahamas and to national life,” The Prime Minister continued. “I also pay tribute also to the generation of women who have committed their lives to mentoring scores of young women. The impact of guiding on The Bahamas is extraordinary. You have enormously enriched our country,” Prime Minister Minnis added.