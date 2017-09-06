LAW ENFORCEMENT ON HURRICANE PROTOCOL

With mere days until the effects of the now category five Hurricane Irma expected to be felt in the Southern Bahamas, the country's law enforcement agencies and several utilities operators say they have already implemented their storm protocols.

At NEMA's Hurricane preparedness press confernece Monday, Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson assured that police will be present to maintain order, and all police stations will remain open

he cautioned would be criminals. Head of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Tellis Bethel says the agency will be in charge of managing the 25 Hurricane Shelters in New Providence and Defence Force vessels will return to assist with relief and recovery efforts throughout the country. He says the agency is well prepared to respond.

Electricity is a critical service during and after the passage of a Hurricane and Bahamas Power and Light representative Ian Pratt says the company is monitoring and has taken steps to prepare. He says additional resources were added for tree trimming to ensure the company is able to respond to any damages the system may receive due to the Hurricane. Pratt says BPL has been in contact with partners in the event it needs assistance to restore servcies in Irma's Aftermath.

The agency will also set up an emergency hotline and company representatives will be at NEMA and in contact with Police so staff can react if dangerous siutations arise.