LAMAR ALBURY SENTENCING

Prosecutors are asking the court to sentence Lamar Albury to between 25 to 30 years behind bars for the brutal slaying of Banker and popular Volleyball Coach Devince Smith two years ago. Smith was found dead in his St. Albans Drive home back in December of 2015 after family members became concerned when they did not hear from him. Evidence revealed that the incident occurred after the deceased showed Albury porn and then made a sexual pass at him.

During today's sentencing hearing before Senior Justice Vera Watkings, Crown Prosecutor Cordell Fraser cited the brutal nature of the crime. She said the deceased was stabbed 33 times about the body and his throat had been cut.

However Albur's Attorney Michael Hanna begged the court for mercy. He asked the court to consider the fact that Albury is remorseful, has a young daughter and is still a young man who can be rehabilitated. After hearing from both sides Senior Justice Vera Watkins adjourned the matter to August 16th.