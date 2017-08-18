LABOUR MINISTER ON UNEMPLOYMENT

Minister of Labour The Hon. Dion Foulkes says he is pleased with the drop in unemployement revealed by the Department of Statistics Friday, but says many of those people employed at the time of the survey are now unemployed because they held temporary positions. The period for this survey was the last week in April right before the election. A significant amount of those jobs were temporary jobs related to the carnival, the 52 week programme and election hiring. The survey indicates that unemployment dropped 9.9 percent nationally, down from 11.6 percent at the time of the last survey, with figures now at 10.4 percent in Grand Bahama, and 7.8 percent in Abaco. Acknowledging the need for increasing employment, the Labour Minister says Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Hubert Minnis has instructed ministers to do what they can to create permanent jobs. Not necessarily government jobs, but private sector jobs. Our economy is generally driven by small businesses and by large businesses so we are trying to do everything in our power to encourage the business community to employ Bahamians.

He says"Government is looking to expand the role of the National Training Agency and will work with the business community to prepare the workface and create employment. We have established a working policy to deal with the training of Bahamians as opposed to having an ad hoc approach to it. If we can train Bahamians in the areas where the jobs are that is less foreigners coming into the country to work".

The labour minister adds that Baha Mar will employ another 2,500 when it fully opens providing a further economic injection, and the re-opening of the Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama will be key to increasing employment. There are some big plans that are going to be announced shortly about Grand Bahama. I am not at liberty to say. The appropriate Minister will make the announcement shortly. there are a lot of good things happenign as far as the economy is concerned. The Labour Minister says with the bold initiatives planned by the Minnis administration he is certain by the time of the next survey, unemployent will have decreased further.