KEMP ROAD RESIDENTS RECEIVE CARE BASKET ITEMS DURING URBAN RENEWAL COMMUNITY UPLIFTING SERVICE

Some 600 care packages containing breadbasket items including grits, rice, flour, canned goods and bread were given to residents of the Kemp Road community as the Urban Renewal Commission 2.0 programme continued its Community Uplifting Services in that neighborhood on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The event was a part of the Commission’s efforts to uplift and encourage residents following the passage of Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. Songs and prayers of praise and adoration were given during the service.

The Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Co-Chair of the Urban Renewal Commission, in her remarks, addressed the issue of crime and asked the residents to be their “brothers’ keepers”. She urged them to resolve their conflicts in a different way and to continue to have “hope”. Also participating in the service were the Hon. Algernon Allen, Co-Chair, Urban Renewal Commission, and the Hon. Richard Lightbourn, MP for Montagu. Music was provided by the Urban Renewal Praise Team.

Community Uplifting Services are also planned for residents in the communities of Gambier and Adelaide.