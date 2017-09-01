KASUYA OPENS AT BAHA MAR

With the ribbon cut, the Japanese Restaurant Kat-soo-a at the SLS at Bahamar is now officially opened for business. Those who attended the official opening included Minister of Tourism The Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar who enjoyed the unique japanese cuisine which included sushi. The high end restaurant's debut here in The Bahamas adds to its complement already impacting Japanese cuisine in Miami, Florida and Hollywood, California.

Officials at Baha Mar say "We've had a soft opening for the last two weeks and we've had this ceremony this evening with the official ribbon cutting and we're very excited about this level of dining that we've introduced to The Bahamas/we have over 100 staff employed in this restaurant to operate and less than 5 per cent are expatriates in terms of the chefs and they only represent 30 per cent of the chefs we have in this restaurant. So yes, the learning curve is in place and the mentoring program is in place and we are very happy with the results we are receiving".

Since opening phase one of the resort on April 21st, Bahamar Resort officials have been quite busy hosting and entertaining guests. Bahamar's Senior Vce President of Government and Community Relations Robert "Sandy" Sands confirmed that fifty per cent of the estimated 900 rooms available are occupied. Sands says "we're gonna be opening SLS sometime inNovember of this year and of course we have the Rosewoods that open in the second quarter of next year and then the resort will be fully operational. How's marketing for the resort been going? that is in progress. We've been doing tremendous photo shoots on the site in the last couple of weeks, we've embarked on our social media and our numbers are growing weekly.

While Baha Mar plans to attract a niche clientele, that doesn't mean the domestic market will be left out..