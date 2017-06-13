JUNIOR JUNKANOO ACTS AS FEEDER SYSTEM FOR SENIOR JUNKANOO

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard said the Junior Junkanoo programme is very important because it is the cultivation ground and feeder system for Senior Junkanoo. He noted it nurtured skills of research, planning, organizing, critical thinking, problem solving and role-playing, and stimulated the development of creativity.“It impacts the young mind in positive ways adding to school spirit, enhancing self pride, building self-esteem and contributing to the overall patriotism of the young Bahamian,” Minister Pintard said during the 2016 Junior Junkanoo Awards Presentation at the Ministry, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Minister Pintard described the 2016 Junior Junkanoo Parade as a success with a total of 15 schools from the pre-school level to senior high school level participating.

He said, “Unfortunately, after Hurricane Matthew some of the schools who usually participated were unable to due to the damage they sustained. North Andros High School in particular was completely devastated and had to relocate into a community church.” The Culture Minister thanked the schools, teachers and community partners who participate and assist the students each year, as well as Corporate Partner Sol Bahamas, which has worked with the Ministry for the past 28 years.

Minister Pintard said, “As Junkanoo evolves into a viable way of life where persons will be able to make a living year-round from their honed Junkanoo skills and talents, we as a collective Bahamian people must do our best to ensure that the development of this tradition continues so that future generations will be deeply rooted in our Bahamian culture.”