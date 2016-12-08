JUNIOR JUNKANOO: 18 SCHOOLS TO RUSH AT ARAWAK CAY

“Junior Junkanoo ticket sales begin on Wednesday, December 7,” said the Hon. Dr. Daniel Johnson, Minster of Youth, Sports and Culture during a press conference at the Ministry on Tuesday, December 6. This year marks the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s 29th Annual Junior Junkanoo Parade.

Being held in conjunction with 29-year sponsor Sol, formerly ESSO, it is scheduled for Saturday, December 17, at 3:00 pm on Arawak Cay. This year’s theme is “Matthew Couldn’t Stop This Rush” -- an expression of resilience from the children, said Minister Johnson.

Eighteen schools will participate in the parade from the pre-school, primary, junior high and senior high levels including defending champs One on One Pre-school; Tarpum Bay Primary and Preston Albury High School.

Tickets start at $5.38 for general admission and are $10.75 for V. I. P. There will be live entertainment, bouncing castles, face painting, and more.