JUNIOR JUNKANOO: 18 SCHOOLS TO RUSH AT ARAWAK CAY

By ZNS News, Dec 8 2016 7:06PM
“Junior Junkanoo ticket sales begin on Wednesday, December 7,” said the Hon. Dr. Daniel Johnson, Minster of Youth, Sports and Culture during a press conference at the Ministry on Tuesday, December 6. This year marks the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s 29th Annual Junior Junkanoo Parade.
Being held in conjunction with 29-year sponsor Sol, formerly ESSO, it is scheduled for Saturday, December 17, at 3:00 pm on Arawak Cay. This year’s theme is “Matthew Couldn’t Stop This Rush” -- an expression of resilience from the children, said Minister Johnson.
Eighteen schools will participate in the parade from the pre-school, primary, junior high and senior high levels including defending champs One on One Pre-school; Tarpum Bay Primary and Preston Albury High School.
Tickets start at $5.38 for general admission and are $10.75 for V. I. P. There will be live entertainment, bouncing castles, face painting, and more.
You are viewing the text version of this site.
To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.
Need help? check the requirements page.
0 Comments