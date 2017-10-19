ITALY'S AMBASSADOR-DESIGNATE PRESENTED LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Oct 19 2017 6:15PM
His Excellency Armando Varricchio, Ambassador-Designate of Italy to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, in a brief ceremony at Government House on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
