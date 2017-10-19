ISRAEL PRESENTS BUILDING SUPPLIES TO NEMA FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, received an assortment of hurricane relief supplies donated by the Government of Israel through the Embassy of Israel, during a presentation on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Penn’s Building on Tonique Williams- Darling Highway. The supplies will go towards hurricane relief for those residents recently impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. On hand to receive the items was Chrystal Glinton, Deputy Permanent Secretary, NEMA. Donated were felt roofing materials, bundles of plywood, shingles and nails, amongst other supplies.

Pictured from left are Arthur Seligman, Honourary Consul for Israel in The Bahamas; Chrystal Glinton, Deputy Permanent Secretary, NEMA; Alon Lavi, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Israel to Belize and The Bahamas; and Chanelle Brown, Head of Economic Trade and Sustainable Development Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.\