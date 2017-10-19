380-x-285-Chicken-Tender-Combo---ZNS-Story-Ad
Marco's-Back-to-School-Five-Star-Meal-380px-x-285px-ZNS-Ztory-Ad
Popeyes Popcorn Chicken 380px x 285px ZNS Story Ad
tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

  • ISRAEL PRESENTS BUILDING SUPPLIES TO NEMA FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

    By ZNS News, Oct 19 2017 8:06PM

    The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, received an assortment of hurricane relief supplies donated by the Government of Israel through the Embassy of Israel, during a presentation on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Penn’s Building on Tonique Williams- Darling Highway. The supplies will go towards hurricane relief for those residents recently impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. On hand to receive the items was Chrystal Glinton, Deputy Permanent Secretary, NEMA. Donated were felt roofing materials, bundles of plywood, shingles and nails, amongst other supplies.

    Pictured from left are Arthur Seligman, Honourary Consul for Israel in The Bahamas; Chrystal Glinton, Deputy Permanent Secretary, NEMA; Alon Lavi, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Israel to Belize and The Bahamas; and Chanelle Brown, Head of Economic Trade and Sustainable Development Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.\

    0 Comments

CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02

SOCIAL

facebook-icon
bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
instagram-button-288x243
twitter_logo

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

THE REID FACTOR

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player