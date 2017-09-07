ISLAND ADMINISTRATORS ON GOVERNMENT LED EVACUATIONS

Administrator for Crooked Island and Long Cay Leonard Dames Jr. fully supports the Government's intention to enact legislation for mandatory evacuations for any natural disaster. Before Hurricane Irma passed his district, 156 persons out of the total population of 165 left that island. Only four residents decided to stay with law enforcement officials. Inagua Administrator Julita Ingraham and Mayaguana Administrator Earl Campbell also endorse the Government led mandatory evacuation initiative.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Hubert Minnis revealed that legislation to enable mandatory evacuations may be tabled when parliament resumes on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.