INTERNATIONAL FOOD FESTIVAL OPENS

By ZNS News, Oct 16 2017 5:44PM
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Darren Henfield Saturday 14th October officially opened the International Food Festival on the grounds of the national Botanical Gardens in Chippingham. The Food Festival featured national booths from 23 different nations with diplomatic relations with The Bahamas including five from the People’s Republic of China, as well as special performances by various national groups.
