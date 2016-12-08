INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES EDUCATIONAL FORUM AND EXHIBITION

By ZNS News, Dec 8 2016 10:15PM
Celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Disability Affairs Division and related non-governmental organizations held an Educational Forum and Exhibition on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Stapledon School Auditorium, Dolphin Drive. To the theme, “Achieving 17 Goals for the Future We Want,” highlights of the events were: International Day of Persons with Disabilities remarks by Minister of Social Services and Community Development the Hon. Melanie Griffin; presentations by National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Chairman DeCosta Bethel and Bahamas Alliance for the Blind and Visually Impaired President Tyrone Johnson; exhibits and entertainment. The commission works to protect the rights of all persons with disabilities -- safeguarding dignity, free from discrimination; facilitating access to suitable employment and to training, education, and health care services; and mandating a barrier free and disabled-friendly environment in which to live and work. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)
