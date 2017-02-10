tkgoVNSs1uB1JOipn07sQGNuJp0HpA4hSf8po4VZHjrkoKkRiD

"The People's Station"

StaffLogIn

  • HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA PRESENTED LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

    By ZNS News, Feb 10 2017 9:04PM

    The High Commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, His Excellency M. Sevala Naik presented Letters of Credence to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

    0 Comments

SOCIAL

bqeMtrn1ZqWaoB84VP-2-ZOIZmEpjVoIQfbF4ULtGzeAriDFVaQLobcvh0puuTaOlA=w300
facebook-icon
twitter_logo
instagram-button-288x243
google-play

LATEST NEWS

LOCAL PROGRAMMING

Arts & Entertainment

FEATURED VIDEO

You are viewing the text version of this site.

To view the full version please install the Adobe Flash Player and ensure your web browser has JavaScript enabled.

Need help? check the requirements page.


Get Flash Player