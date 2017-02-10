HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA PRESENTED LETTERS OF CREDENCE TO THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Feb 10 2017 9:04PM
The High Commissioner of India to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, His Excellency M. Sevala Naik presented Letters of Credence to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)
