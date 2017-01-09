HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE PEDIATRIC RESEARCH AND SPUR MORE POSITIVE OUTCOMES

Officials of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), the Aidan Roger Carron Foundation and the Tribune Media Group have entered into a public/private partnership that is expected to catapult the local public healthcare sector into the stratosphere of medical research – particularly in the area of life threatening auto-immune diseases and protocols in infants and children.

Local healthcare officials are calling the agreement “monumental” adding that the partnership will not only provide local public healthcare officials – particularly doctors and nurses – with access to some of the world’s leading pediatric specialists and state-of-the-art equipment available at the Miami Children’s Hospital (now known as Nicklaus Children’s Hospital/Miami Children’s Health System), but also assist Bahamian public healthcare officials in achieving even more positive outcomes in the area of pediatric care.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital/Miami Children's Health System is a world leader in pediatric healthcare. With a medical staff of more than 650 physicians and over 3,500 employees, the hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medical care from birth through adolescence. The facility offers more than 40 pediatric specialties and subspecialties.

Its Research Institute is one of the largest providers of pediatric research in the region.

“The participation of Dr. Fader [Dr. Maggie Fader, Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital] and Dr. Biehler [Dr. Jefrey Biehler, Head of Emergency Medicine and Secretary of the Board, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital] at today’s press conference underscores the level of commitment that institution brings to this endeavour,” said Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Michael Perry Gomez.

The partnership was launched Friday, January 6, 2017 at the offices of the Public Hospitals Authority with the “unprecedented” release of the once confidential medical records of Aidan Carron by his family. The release of those records will allow Bahamian healthcare officials – including researchers, physicians, nurses and others – insight into the diagnosis, testing and treatment concerning triggers for life threatening auto-immune diseases and protocols, particularly in infants and children.

“As a physician I will never have enough words to describe this unprecedented and generous act that will undoubtedly help to achieve positive health outcomes for other families in the years to come,” Dr. Gomez said.

“In many instances partnerships are born out of a desire by persons or organizations to make some kind of a difference in our institutions after an interaction with our services, staff or even a patient in our care. The many partnerships serve to enrich our public health institutions, improve the hospital experience for our patients, strengthen limited resources, raise public awareness and expand access to the latest technologies and treatments.”

In addition to the release of the medical records, the partnership will also cover outreach, education and empowerment for families, in addition to providing public healthcare doctors and nurses with access to some of the leading pediatric specialists, world-class institutions and state-of-the-art equipment through an association with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Other elements of the partnership will focus specifically on education, awareness, information and empowerment; a campaign to raise additional funds for the expansion of Tele-Health throughout the country and a campaign to raise funds to provide for medical and other healthcare equipment to complement the requirements of hospitals and clinics that comprise the Public Hospital Authority’s network.

The partnership will also result in the launch of the PHA Heroes Awards to identify and publically recognize those individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide care and compassion to patients.

Senator, the Hon. Frank Smith, Chairman of the Board, Public Hospitals Authority, said the partnership was based upon mutual responsibilities and shared interests.

“This partnership will accelerate and enhance healthcare in our institutions with respect to expectant mothers, children and adolescents,” Senator Smith said. “We live in a world today where the complex and often rapid pace of change makes it impossible to achieve anything in a singular or insular fashion. This is especially true when it comes to healthcare where changing disease patterns and the need to access and retain the most sophisticated technology for diagnosis and treatment is a demand.”