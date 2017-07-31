HEALTH MINISTER ENCOURAGES HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONS TO LET COMPASSION BE AT THE ROOT OF THEIR SERVICE

Minister of Health Dr. the Hon. Duane Sands encouraged the health professionals working in the public health sector to care and show compassion for their patients. “When compassion and care are at the root of our service, then the race, religion, social or economic status of the patient does not matter. All that matters is doing our best to meet their needs,” Dr Sands said during the Public Hospital Authority’s (PHA) Sapphire Ball and Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony in honour of the Performance Programme & Long Serving Members of Staff at Melia Nassau Beach Resort, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The PHA employees were honoured for serving 40-45 years; 35 years and 30 years respectively. Dr. Sands said that he knew the honourees would reflect on their past job performances and would then commit to further making the healthcare system the best it could be for the nation.

The Health Minister said, “When we care about the strength, reputation and sustainability as an institution, we do all we can to minimise waste of resources and maximise quality and efficiency of the services that we render. “When we really care for our people, we will ensure that there is absolutely no difference in the standards and quality of care delivered to our patients. No matter whether they are on the public ward or in a private room, we need to no longer tolerate the general prejudice of low expectations -- not when there is a stark difference between morbidity and mortality rates on the public ward and the private ward of our public hospitals. Dr. Sands said he called this “medical apartheid” and it has to end.

He challenged the PHA staff to care just a little bit more about the important work they do on behalf of the Bahamian people. He also noted that the honourees were being rewarded because they demonstrated that they cared. Dr. Sands told them the night was a celebration of their contribution within the vast network of health professionals and auxiliary staff who work together to promote health and provide healthcare for the public.