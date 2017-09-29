GOVERNMENT TO ASSIST FISHERMEN AND FARMERS IN WAKE OF IRMA

An Exigency Order will be issued “as soon as possible” to assist Bahamian fishermen negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma, Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis said Wednesday. The order will allow for the purchase of traps and fishing materials, and equipment destroyed as a result of the passage of Hurricane Irma. Prime Minister Minnis said his Administration is “well aware” of the fact that Irma affected a number of Bahamian fishing communities in the midst of the vital crawfish season.

An application for assistance must be filed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) through the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources. Prime Minister Minnis further announced that the Government is committed to providing relief to the nation’s farmers affected by the monster Hurricane once the assessments have been completed. Both announcements were made in the House of Assembly Wednesday (September 27, 2017) during the Prime Minister’s Communication to the House that included an outline of the ongoing recovery efforts in those Family Islands hardest-hit by Hurricane Irma.