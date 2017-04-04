GOVERNMENT INTRODUCES ELECTRONIC BAIL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The Government’s new Bail Management initiative will introduce electronic processing for bail applications, persons who are granted bail, suretors, and registration at police stations. The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Senator the Hon. Allyson Maynard-Gibson described the move away from manual to electronic processing as a “red letter day” in The Bahamas as the new system was officially launched Monday, April 3, 2017 at the Office of the Attorney General. “We are making a quantum leap,” she said. “We are moving away from a situation where people have to physically sign in using a pen as a part of their condition on bail. This led to problems including if someone was not able to produce their driver’s license they could not sign in, or worse sending someone else to sign in for you.

Multi Media Technologies, a Bahamian company, has been engaged to procure the software and hardware for the system. Within the next 30 days the Office of the Attorney General along with its partners will begin a pilot project at various Police Stations in New Providence and Freeport. “It is being used in other jurisdictions and we want to see how it works in The Bahamas. The timeline for implementation is immediately. All stakeholders are on board. We are in close collaboration with the Police, the Courts, The Office of the Attorney General. “The company will be able to track everything in relation to bail from the application, to bail, to regular reports, monitoring whether or not a Suretor has stood bail previously, this will support the enforcement of existing laws,” she said.

Senator Maynard-Gibson explained that the new system represents a continued effort by the Office of the Attorney General to crack down on persons acting as Suretor for more than one person’s bail. The system will also rely on biometrics (fingerprints and photos) to keep track of persons who have been granted bail with conditions. Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin said the instantaneous nature of this product is “extremely” helpful in making sure bail terms are adhered to and effective responses are available when they are not adhered to. Superintendent Dellereece Ferguson, who represented Commissioner Ellison Greenslade, Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said the R.B.P.F. endorses the initiative and is pleased to partner with the Office of Attorney General as the new system will assist with reducing the amount of issues they currently have with persons out on bail. Employees of Multi Media Technologies presented a demonstration depicting the fingerprint sign in method and an animation showing of the bail management process.