GOVERNMENT COMMITTED TO ADDRESSING THE NEEDS OF OLDER PERSONS

Minister of Social Services and Community Development the Hon. Melanie Griffin said The Bahamas Government is committed to addressing the needs and concerns of the older adult population of the country.

Minister Griffin said, “Bearing in mind that older persons are often overlooked and left on the sidelines of our systems, my Ministry and the Department of Social Services, along with other stakeholders like the National Council on Older Persons, take every opportunity to advocate and support our seniors in a variety of programmes and services.”

The Minister was speaking at the symposium on Universal Health Care and Older Persons in The Bahamas at Christian Life Centre, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

She pointed out some of the areas that the Department of Social Services through its Senior Citizens Division assists older persons.

Minister Griffin explained that the Department offers MedCard Assistance, which provides a means for older adults and indigent persons to access medications and medical services. A MedCard also provides the bearer with a daily allowance in services – namely for medications, x-rays or blood works.

Medical Cards may be used at all government clinics under the Department of Public Health. However, if the applicant does not qualify for the MedCard, he/she may seek qualification to receive emergency financial assistance.

Home Placement for Older Persons is a service that assists seniors whose families are unable to provide care and protection at home with suitable living conditions.

Minister Griffin said there is a House Repair Assistance service intended to help seniors with necessary home repairs.

Financial Assistance for Payment of Utilities and Purchase of Basic Household Items is intended to aid with necessary items needed to improve the level of functioning of older persons. Items covered under this programme include payment for:

· Water bills

· Electricity bills

· Disposable undergarments

· Medication

· Purchase of a bed

Rent Assistance is intended to help with meeting rental costs and Family Support Services is intended to assist senior citizens to live in harmony with family members and/or neighbours.

Day Care Services for Older Persons at the Yellow Elder Day Care Centre provides seniors with proper supervision during the hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Home Care Services is a plan that assists seniors who are unable to maintain good housekeeping standards, and Travel Assistance provides travel assistance to the Family Islands to disadvantaged senior citizens.

Residential Care Services provides live-in care services for seniors with residential care needs.

“Of course, as in all of our assistance programmes, the individual must be a Bahamian citizen, 60 years or older and must apply and qualify for the required assistance,” Minister Griffin said.