GIBSON ARRESTED

Former Minister of Labour and national insurance Shane Gibson remains in police custody this morning. this confirmed by officials at the Central Detective Unit. we are not clear on why Mr. Gibson is being detained, or whether or not he will be facing charges before the courts; as it stands police remain tightly lipped on particulars regarding the inquiry. Since that news broke early Wednesday afternoon ZNS News spoke with Mr. Gibson's attorney Anthony McKinney. we asked him about what stage police are with the investigation.

Now McKinney could not say how long Gibson may have to remain in custody. but he told us that he contented to meet with investigators. The former senior P.L.P cabinet minister was responsible for heading up the hurricane recovery and restoration in wake of Hurricane Matthew last year. Mr. Gibson also had oversight for the national insurance board, which along with the hurricane relief efforts, are undergoing intense audits.

The former cabinet minister becomes the latest political figure from the progressive liberal party to be taken into custody since the establishment of the anti-corruption unit. The former cabinet minister in the Christie administration responsible for housing and environment Kenred Dorsett was arraigned on July 13th in the Magistrate Court on bribery and extortion charges. Days later on the 21st, former P.L.P M.P and former chariman of the public hospitals authority frank smith was arraigned on extortion and bribery charges.