GAMING CEO ON GAMING LOTTERY

Head of the country's largest gaming house, Sebas Bastian says when the gaming regulations were passed for gaming in 2014, it didn't legalize gambling but instead resulted in an economic shift. He says "this is one of the first industries dominated by black young business people that don't just take the money and throw it in the caucus, we're no creating all sort of subsidiary companies, we're investing our money back into the country. My money isn't sitting in a bank in Switzerland it's being spent right here in The Bahamas. I'm building homes for persons, I just completed a major project Venetian west 250 condos. that is affording the only times Bahamians can live in the west for that type of price".

The Island Luck CEO says the trickle down effect of the industry is yet to be seen. He suggests that when it comes to gaming, personal opinions should be left out, and data; which he claims is readily available and in abundance should be relied on. Bastian says " have the data! no one ever requested the data from me, I don't know how people can speak to it. The data concludes the majority of people gamble in moderation. We have all these programs to help people that are affected. I don't feel persons who can control themselves should be punished".

Regarding talks about a national lottery, Bastian says in his view there needs to be better accountability first. "The domestic gaming industry has contributed 25 million dollars in taxes and fees in 2016. Before we can start a National Lottery we need to find out where the money went; thats a lot of money, I wanna know, I paid it as well as my colleagues.we need to know. We need to curb government spending, we need reform, let's figure out how to better spend the money and then we can look at it".