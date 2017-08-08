FOX HILL DAY ECUMENICAL SERVICE

In the middle of all of the celebatory events planned in the Fox Fill community around Emancipation Day, one thing has remained constant: the need for prayers and to hold church. Residents and visitors assembled at this years' Ecumenical Emancipation Day Church Service, with the same objective as the last time, to give God thanks for another year of blessings, and more pointedly, the freedoms and liberties we continually enjoy since our ancestors were made free slaves.

Chairman of the Fox Hill Festival Committee, Mr. Maurice Tynes says "Fox Hillians were never slaves, this area was settled by freed slaves and we've carried that freedom with us and celebrated that freedom since the mid 19th century. Of all the communities, Fox Hill is the one that continually celebrates Fox Hill day and Emancipation Day. you realize that without emancipation, there could not have been independence.

The Ecumenical Service, is organized by the association of pastors with churches and resident in the Fox Hill area. Pastor Maurice Simms of the Church of God of Prophecy, delivered the sermon. In biblical text he noted, slavery had to be abolished, as God created all human beings equal. Slavery is a reminder of sorrow, bondage and pain, but Christ has made us free, be not entangled your greatest days are yet ahead. the emancipation day service, carries with it, hundreds of centuries of age old tradition, which now includes: the affirmation of freedom...a proclamation not only read, but written by Mrs Patricia Burrows.

It's signatory features and historical events such as Emancipation Day, that Fox Hill member of parliament Mrs. Shonell Ferguson says she is pledging to preserve. She says "to know where we are going we must know from whence we came. it's very important...we must not let anyone write our narrative, children must know that they come from greatness and that we must write our narrative..it will not be written by newspapers, it must be written by us".

Fox Hill Day will be observed this Tuesday(August 8th, 2017) bringing four days of emancipation celebrations to an end.