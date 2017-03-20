FISHERMEN IN NORTH ANDROS RECEIVE ASSISTANCE VOUCHERS

A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) recently visited Nicholls Town to distribute vouchers under the Hurricane Matthew Fisheries Relief Programme to fishermen who were adversely impacted as a result of the devastating storm of October 2016.

Some 28 vouchers were distributed amounting to $104,600, to assist the fishermen in becoming operational again. Damage from the hurricane comprised mainly to loss of small fishing boats and loss of outboard engines.

The vouchers were distributed at the Magistrate's Court in the Government Complex in Nicholls Town on Monday, March 6, 2017.

The delegation, which was led by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources, Rena Glinton included: Captain Stephen Russell, Director of NEMA; Ronald Thompson, Hurricane Coordinator for North and Central Andros; Jacqueline Fox, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources, and Gregory Bethel, Senior Economist in the Department of Marine Resources.