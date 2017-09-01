FASHION FOR CANCER

Bright colors that represent various forms of cancer woven together to form a tapestry. The fabric and design will be showcased at the second annual "Your Light Shines" Fashion Show presented by Remilda Rose designs. The event highlights cancer survivors and those receiving treatment by giving them an opportunity to dress up and feel good about themselves. Designer Gillian Curry- Williams said this year's show will personally hit home for her. She says " i'm doing this in honor of my Father who passed away from caner last year. We will love up on them, get them shoes bag everything to make them feel special. There is nothing like going through cancer and not feeling wanted so we want them to feel special and this is a way to give back".

Williams says she pours her heart and soul into each design for the honorees adding that she's inspired by those who fought and continue to fight in hope of finding a cure. "The need felt heavier on me once my father got cancer and we would go with him for treatment and we would see how the people were. I had the desire that he placed in my heart, I am giving back its not about getting but about giving".

Four women and two men will be honored, Williams said while designing is her livihood this mission means so much more. "I've garnered some customers but its not about that its about people seeing the work that i'm doing for cancer survivirs part proceeds go to them and we make a donation to the honoree".

The show will take place Sunday, October 15th at the Superclubs Breezes Resort in Cable Beach.