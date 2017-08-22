F.N.M 25TH ANNIVERSARY CHURCH SERVICE

34-15; those were the results of the 1992 General Election that put the Free National Movement in Bahamian history. Then party leader Hubert Ingraham became the second Prime Minister of The Bahamas beating the 25 year run of the Progressive Liberal Party led by former party leader and former Prime Minister the late Rt. Hon Sir Lynden Pindling. 25 years later, the free national movement made history again by securing the 2017 General Election in another landslide victory. Party Leader, Prime Minister Dr. The Hon Hubert Minnis credits the 1992 election win for laying the foundation saying "I salute my predecessor for his service to our country and to our party".

Prime Minister Minnis pointed out that the party's founders purposefully chose the word "free" in the establishment of a new movement for freedom and social justice. He said this is why after the 1992 election victory, the Free National Movement saved our country and democracy, the Free National Movement leader acknowledged that the parallels between 1992 and 2017 are extraordinary.

P.M Minnis further went on the say "once again, the Free National Movement has the awesome responsibility to rescue an economy that was on the brink of collapse. We must once again restore the good name, international reputation and public finances of The Bahamas. Once again, our task is to clean up the massive and pervasive corruption that was bankrupting our democracy and devastating the public treasury. Once again, we must be the beacon of hope, economic opportunity, social progress and social justice. But, for all the parallels to 1992, we are in a new age in terms of technological innovation and prospects for human development as we approach the third decade of this century.

The Prime Minister made it clear that although the election is over, it's still the people's time and the people and party must always put God first. "As we do the people's business, we must ever remember to act with humility. any arrogance shown to the people, including public officers, is unacceptable and goes against the spirit of our victory. We must remain humble in victory and in the many days ahead. I especially remind my cabinet and parliamentary colleagues to address others graciously and in the proper tone, we must be men and women for others. We are not masters of the country as some others might believe, we are servants of the aspirations and well-being of the bahamian people".

Rector of St. Barnabas Anglican Church Canon Basil Tynes sermon focused on the biblical text in Deuteronomy chapter 17 which stated that the King should serve God and remain humble. The Anglican Priest spoke directly to the Free National Movement government by declaring that the current situation of the country is extremely complexed and appealed for help for all Bahamians. "God kept his promise, the people were expected to keep their promise; but i might as well tell you the King and his administration were expected to keep their promise if they were to keep the trust of the people.

After the service, the Prime Minister led a march from St. Barnabas Anglican Church to the Free National Movement's Mackey Street Headquarters.