EVACUEES RETURNING HOME; ASSISTANCE EXTENDED TO THEM

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Chrystal Glinton updated the public from the NEMA office on Wednesday afternoon, September 13, 2017 on the circumstances of Hurricane Irma evacuees from Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana Ragged Island, Inagua, and Bimini. She said some of those persons from Salina Point, Acklins, returned yesterday to help with post-hurricane clean-up. Today, persons returned to Crooked Island and Mayaguana. Tomorrow, they will return to Mayaguana and Acklins, and on Friday, persons will return to Acklins and Bimini.

Ms. Glinton remarked that it is difficult for evacuees to mentally process the rapidly changing circumstances of a sudden evacuation and so the Psychology Association will assist them by through Disaster Mental Health sessions. In addition, she noted, the Prime Minister has initiated an exigency order so that persons from affected islands may purchase items duty/VAT free locally and abroad. The order will last for 90 days for some islands, and 100 days for others. The public may contact NEMA at 242-300-0144 or 242-322-6081/5. NEMA is available for calls until 11 p.m. daily. Residents may also contact the respective island administrators.