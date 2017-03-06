ENJOYING CHAT AT STATE DINNER

By ZNS News, Mar 6 2017 5:50PM
Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling and Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie, right, enjoy a chat with President of the Republic of Guyana His Excellency Brigadier David Granger during the State Dinner, Friday evening at the British Colonial Hilton, hosted by the Governor General in honour of the President’s State Visit to The Bahamas, March 2-4. President Granger, who is also the current Chair of CARICOM, upon arrival Thursday was met at LPIA by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, government and national security officials with a RBPF-RBDF joint Guard of Honour, ceremony and fanfare. He then had an official Courtesy Call with the Governor General, and that evening attended a Reception with the Guyanese community. On Friday morning, he made a visit to the industrial centres of Freeport, Grand Bahama, and returned to Nassau for the State Dinner. On Saturday, he participated in a joint Press Conference and brief departure ceremony. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)
